Miguel Almiron 'hours away' from signing for Newcastle United

Newcastle United are 'hours away' from sealing a deal for Atlanta United attacker Miguel Almiron.

Reports in Paraguay claim it is just a matter of hours before the 24-year-old signs for the Magpies with "an agreement of all the parts".

Journalist Bruno Pont tweeted: "Miguel Almiron will sign in the coming hours with the Newcastle of England, there is already an agreement of all the parts."

READ MORE: Miguel Almiron jets off amid Newcastle links as he teases transfer move

Speculation last week claimed Almiron had agreed a loan deal with Rafa Benitez's side with a view to a £15million permanent transfer in the summer.

However, those reports were quickly denied when Atlanta chairman Darren Eales warned Newcastle to make a "serious offer".

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

He said: "The important thing is we have an owner that is 100 per cent behind the team and wants the team to win, and we have a fan base, so we have always said that if the right approach comes in - and it has to be the right offer for the player, the league, and most importantly the club - then we would consider it.

READ MORE: Rafa Benitez responds to questions about Newcastle’s interest in Miguel Almiron

"I have seen some laughable things in the press, clearly we are never going to loan one of our players out and we are certainly not going to let them go for the 'chump change' that I have seen in some reports.

"If it's a proper, serious offer then it's something we would consider, but not for the laughable figures that I have seen mentioned in the press."

Almiron, who looks to have marked his last Atlanta appearance by lifting the MLS Cup, was thought to be to keen on a move to Tyneside after his agent held talks with Newcastle's head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

READ MORE: Newcastle consider £25m deal for in-form Miguel Almiron

If the reports in the Paraguayan media prove to be correct, Benitez's side will have fend off competition from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

A permanent deal for Almiron could see Mike Ashley finally break the club's long-standing transfer record, which is still the £16million paid to Real Madrid for Michael Owen in 2005.