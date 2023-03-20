Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and estimated return dates heading into the international break.
Newcastle have several players away on international duty including Kieran Trippier (England), Sven Botman (Netherlands), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia) and Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland). Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) and Fabian Schar (Switzerland) missed out on their respective national squads due to injury while Nick Pope (England) withdrew after being named in the squad.
The Magpies flew to Dubai following Friday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. The players have been given a short break ahead of the warm-weather training camp in the United Arab Emirates.
Several players who have been out injured have made the journey over as Eddie Howe looks to prepare his squad for the final 12 matches of the season. United currently sit fifth in the table but are just two points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth with two games in hand and superior goal difference.
And Howe is set to welcome some big players back for the return to Premier League action on April 2 against fellow Champions League chasers Manchester United (4:30pm kick-off).
Here is Newcastle’s current injury and unavailable list...
1. Nick Pope - knock
Pope withdrew from the England squad due to a ‘minor injury’. The goalkeeper has been receiving treatment but managed to get through Newcastle’s full match against Nottingham Forest on Friday night. Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H)
2. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring
Saint-Maximin was withdrawn at half-time against Nottingham Forest with a tight hamstring. What Howe said: “Allan wasn’t quite right today, physically, I didn’t think. He’s been carrying a tight hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull, it’s just a little bit of tightness.” Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Laurence Griffiths
3. Callum Wilson - illness
Wilson dropped out of the Newcastle starting line-up against Wolves after missing some training during the week but was able to play the final 25 minutes off the bench. He then missed more training and was an unused substitute at Nottingham Forest. What Howe said: “He had a small bout of illness, and then just a little bit of tightness, general tightness, no injury. But, with Callum, I think we have to be very careful with him – and make sure he’s available for the rest of the season.” Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Owen Humphreys
4. Joelinton - suspended
After stepping on Ruben Dias’ foot, Joelinton picked up his 10th yellow card of the season in the Premier League against Manchester City had to sit out the next two matches due to suspension. He will be back available for Newcastle’s return to Premier League action next month. What Howe said: “With the two games we’ve got to come before the international break, that’s going to be a long absence for him. I thought it was a harsh booking.”
Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Getty