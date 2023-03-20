3 . Callum Wilson - illness

Wilson dropped out of the Newcastle starting line-up against Wolves after missing some training during the week but was able to play the final 25 minutes off the bench. He then missed more training and was an unused substitute at Nottingham Forest. What Howe said: “He had a small bout of illness, and then just a little bit of tightness, general tightness, no injury. But, with Callum, I think we have to be very careful with him – and make sure he’s available for the rest of the season.” Estimated return date: 02/04 - Manchester United (H) Photo: Owen Humphreys