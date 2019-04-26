Miguel Almiron offers first injury hint after being ruled out of Newcastle's final three games

Miguel Almiron has spoken for the first time since being ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the 25-year-old would miss the Magpies' final Premier League fixtures after being forced off in the 3-1 win over Southampton.

Miguel Almiron Instagram

He left the St James's Park field in tears in the 64th-minute and will now sit out the matches against Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool and Fulham.

Almiron, since joining from Atlanta United for £20m in January, has been a revelation for United, playing a huge part in their successful fight against relegation.

He developed a booming partnership with Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez, though Almiron will be aiming to line up on the same stage as Rondon in a few months time.

The former Lanus man could still appear before next season as he has hopes of recovering ahead of Paraguay's Copa America campaign.

And Almiron has hinted that he could return in time for the tournament's start date in June with an upbeat Instagram message.

Posing with a big smile on his face, Almiron posted: 'Un dia mas y seguimous' - translated as “One more day, we continue.”

Newcastle's medical staff have promised to stay in communication with the Paraguayan FA to inform them of how he is progressing.