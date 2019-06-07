Miguel Almiron ready to step back on to the pitch after Newcastle United agony

Miguel Almiron’s set to make his comeback ahead of the Copa America.

The Newcastle United midfielder is set to play for Paraguay in Sunday’s friendly against Guatemala.

Almiron had left the field in tears after suffering a hamstring injury against Southampton at St James’s Park in April.

The 25-year-old, signed from Atlanta United in January for a club-record fee, missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League games, and set his sights on recovering in time for his country’s Copa America campaign.

Paraguay play Qatar, Argentina and Colombia in the group stages.