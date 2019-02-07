Miguel Almiron reveals his first impressions of Newcastle – and gives his view on his £21m price tag

Miguel Almiron says he's "honoured" to become Newcastle United's club-record signing.

Almiron, signed from Atlanta United for a deal which could cost the club up to £21million last week, was today unveiled to the media at St James's Park.

The 24-year-old could make his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Monday night.

Asked about his price tag, Almiron said: "I see it as an honour. It's something I'm trying not to pay too much attention to. It's secondary to the real reason I'm here, which is to help the team. The main aim is to settle in and get to know my team-mates."

On his fitness, Almiron added: "I feel good physically. I'm in good shape. Our pre-season had started with Atlanta, so I got some physical stuff done then, so I'm good thank you."

Almiron, staying in a hotel room which looks on to the Tyne Bridge, has thanked fans for welcoming him to the city.

"I'm really grateful for the way I have been welcomed by the support here and the kindness and positive feelings towards me," said the Paraguay international.

"I think that definitely I'm looking forward to the experience of settling in here. My partner and my parents will come over to see me.

"The bits that I have seen of the city I've liked a lot, and I'm sure I'll like it even more when I see more of it. I'm sure my family will like it too."