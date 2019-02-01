Miguel Almiron reveals his readiness to play for Newcastle United after club-record move

Miguel Almiron’s ready to hit the ground running at Newcastle United – after securing a “beautiful” move to St James’s Park.

Almiron yesterday joined from Atlanta in a club-record deal worth up to £21million.

The midfielder hasn’t played since appearing in the MLS Cup final early last month.

However, the 24-year-old has been working on his fitness in the off-season and is hopeful that he can quickly make his United debut.

Asked if he was ready, Almiron said: “Yes, I think so. I have been working for some time for this moment, and now I will try to make the best of this opportunity.

“I feel good. I’ve been training since the season finished. I didn’t stop.

“I am fit. I have just passed the medical.”

Almiron – who is now waiting on a work permit – is looking forward to playing at St James’s Park for the first time.

“I cannot wait for that moment,” said Almiron.

“I really look forward to that moment, to play in front of the Newcastle fans. I think it will be very nice. It’s a beautiful moment for me, and I will try to enjoy it to the maximum.”

Almiron has joined a club which is battling to stay in the Premier League.

Asked why he was so keen to sign for Newcastle, Almiron told NUFC TV: “I think everything.

“The league is very competitive, this is an historic club, and Rafa Benitez himself. I think these were the main reasons why I’m here now.”

Almiron is determined to repay Benitez for the faith United’s manager has shown in him.

“I think it is a great responsibility, something beautiful for me, and I will try to offer the best I can to repay the trust the club put in me,” said Almiron, who watched Tuesday night’s win over Manchester City.

“I became aware of Newcastle when they were interested in me and I started to follow them.

“For example, I watched the Newcastle v Manchester City game. As I said, it’s an historic club.”