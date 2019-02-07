Miguel Almiron reveals how he will toughen up ahead of his Newcastle United debut

Miguel Almiron is confident that he won’t be bullied off the ball in the Premier League.

The slightly-built midfielder signed from Atlanta United for a club-record £21million fee last week.

Almiron, unveiled to the media yesterday, hopes to make his debut in Monday night’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

The 24-year-old – who was English football’s most expensive signing last month – believes that he can quickly adjust to the physicality and intensity of the Premier League with help from manager Rafa Benitez and his team-mates.

“In terms of the pressure and pricetag, I don’t pay too much attention to that – my focus is to learn from the manager and team-mates,” said the Paraguay international.



“As for being a target, I’m aware it’s a physical league, and that’s something I can prepare for in training.”

Almiron, having long watched Premier League football, is expecting a “tough” introduction to the English game.

“It’ll be quite tough,” he said.

“There are big differences in the two leagues. The tempo’s different – it’s higher tempo and more pressing.

“It’s a more difficult league, but with the help of my team-mates, it’s something I feel I’ll cope with, and my team-mates and manager will help me.”

Meanwhile, Benitez will take his players to Spain for a five-day training camp after the Wolves game.

United, without a game because of their fourth-round FA Cup exit, will play a friendly against CSKA Moscow on February 16 at the 3,500-capacity Pinatar Arena, near Murcia.

Newcastle played Royal Antwerp at the stadium over three 45-minutes periods during a 21-day fixture break in March last year.

The game has been arranged to top up the players’ fitness ahead of the February 23 home game against Huddersfield Town.

United are 15th in the table, and two points above the relegation zone, ahead of the Wolves match.