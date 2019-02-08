Miguel Almiron reveals what he has discussed with Rafa Benitez since joining Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron says Rafa Benitez's future wasn't discussed in his meetings with Newcastle United's manager.

Almiron, signed on transfer deadline day last week from Atlanta United in a deal which could cost the club up to £21million, hopes to make his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

The midfielder, likely to be on the bench at Molineux, signed a five-and-a-half year deal at St James's Park.

READ MORE: Miguel Almiron opens up about his 'humble' start and what his move to Newcastle United REALLY means to him

However, Benitez's contract runs out in the summer – and, up to Almiron's arrival, it was expected that the 58-year-old would leave the club at the end of the season.

Owner Mike Ashley hopes the investment in Almiron will persuade Benitez that he has a future at the club.

Miguel Almiron.

Miguel Almiron.

Almiron, unveiled at St James's Park yesterday, has had a number of discussions with United's manager, but the 24-year-old has insisted that his future was not on the agenda.

"It's not a topic we've discussed," said the Paraguay international. "The only things I've spoken to him about is me feeling comfortable and settling in quickly, so I can bring something to the side."

Almiron said joining Newcastle was a "no-brainer", just had it had been when then-Atlanta manager Gerardo Martino wanted to give him a chance in Major League Soccer.

"I think it's a similar situation to when I made the decision to go to Atlanta," said Almiron.

"It was a no-brainer when Tata Martino said he wanted me. It was the same when I heard of the interest from Rafa Benitez. We all know what a great manager he is, a great person he is, and there was no hesitation about wanting to play for him and the club."