Miguel Almiron steps up his comeback bid at Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron's stepping up his fitness bid ahead of Paraguay's Copa America campaign.

Almiron suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in last month's home win over Southampton.

Miguel Almiron.

The winger, signed from Atlanta United in January, left the pitch in tears.

Speaking at the time, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez said: "He was doing well and the fans love him.

"He was working very hard, and it's not easy for a player who was doing well in another country, at a massive club in front of 52,000 fans, to then get injured and maybe have to be out for the rest of the season."

Almiron saw a specialist in Spain before returning to Tyneside to start his rehabilitation ahead next month's international fixtures.

And the 25-year-old has posted a video update on Instagram.

Almiron is now doing ball work outside at the club's Benton training ground and on course to link up with his Paraguay team-mates ahead of group games against Qatar, Colombia and Argentina.

Meanwhile, Almiron's United team-mates end their Premier League campaign with a fixture away to Fulham on Sunday.