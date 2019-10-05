From Mike Ashley to Freddy Shepherd: 19 photos of Newcastle United fans protesting against the regime
Newcastle United supporters turned against the club’s much-maligned owner Mike Ashley a long time ago – but Magpies fans have a history or standing up for what’s right when standards slip.
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 13:16 pm
The Geordie fanbase has been involved in many memorable demonstrations against Ashley, former owner Freddy Shepherd and ex-managers Graeme Souness, Alan Pardew and Sam Allardyce.
Here, we’ve delved deep into the photo archive to bring you 19 memorable protest pictures of times gone by.
Will you be able to spot any passionate supporters in these iconic snaps?
Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.