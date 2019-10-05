Newcastle United fans have been forced to protest a lot in recent years.

From Mike Ashley to Freddy Shepherd: 19 photos of Newcastle United fans protesting against the regime

Newcastle United supporters turned against the club’s much-maligned owner Mike Ashley a long time ago – but Magpies fans have a history or standing up for what’s right when standards slip.

By James Copley
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 12:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 13:16 pm

The Geordie fanbase has been involved in many memorable demonstrations against Ashley, former owner Freddy Shepherd and ex-managers Graeme Souness, Alan Pardew and Sam Allardyce.

Here, we’ve delved deep into the photo archive to bring you 19 memorable protest pictures of times gone by.

Will you be able to spot any passionate supporters in these iconic snaps?

Scroll down and click through the pages to find out.

1. January 29, 2019

Newcastle fans stage a sit-in protest against owner Mike Ashley after a Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park.

2. September 13, 2008

Newcastle fans march up to the main gates of St James's Park before a Premier League game with Hull City in protest of Mike Ashley's ownership.

3. March 31, 2007

A Newcastle United fan holds up a banner during a Premier League match against Manchester City calling for James Milner to be handed a new contract.

4. September 13, 2008

Newcastle United fans, complaining about Mike Ashley's board, perform a sit-down protest and are confronted by police after their teams defeat in the Premier League against Hull City.

