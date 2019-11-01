Mike Ashley reveals 'substantial' new investment in Newcastle United

Ashley released the accounts for his parent company, which overseas both Newcastle United and Sports Direct, on October 30.

And the retail tycoon has claimed he has plowed a ‘substantial sum’ into the Magpies’ medical facilities in a bid to reduce the unavailability of players through injury.

Writing in the strategic report for the company, Ashley said: “The Group has invested substantial sums in sports medicine and science facilities to minimise the unavailability of players through injury.”

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has revealed 'substantial' investment in the club

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley claims another large sum has been invested in the playing squad.

The Newcastle owner also admits that new investment in the club will be required should their needs change in the short-term.