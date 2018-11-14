Mike Ashley's 11-year Newcastle reign under the spotlight amid fresh takeover interest from US consortium

Mike Ashley has been in charge at Newcastle United for 11 years but could it soon be coming to an end amid fresh interest from a mystery consortium of investors?

Website Betaville, run by former Telegraph finance writer Ben Harrington, claim Ashley is "putting the finishing touches to a deal to sell the business". The report also claims the owner has been to the US to seal the deal, with the mystery investors likely to be from that area. We've rounded-up every detail from Ashley's reign - including all the failed takeover attempts of the past - in this timeline.