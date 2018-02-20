Mike Ashley's Sports Direct in 'lengthy talks' over new sponsorship deal

Sports Direct had talks with England over a sponsorship deal, according to a report.

The Daily Mail claim that the retailer, majority owned by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, had "lengthy talks" with the Football Association about replacing Vauxhall as team sponsors after this summer's World Cup.

However, it is claimed the talks broke down for a "number of reasons".

The report states that Nike had "concerns" about a sponsorship deal with Sports Direct. It adds that the FA "would prefer a blue-chip company for a partner and a less controversial figure than Ashley".

An FA spokeswoman said: "We never comment on commercial deals."

St James's Park is emblazoned with Sports Direct logos, though the club, up to last year, had not been paid for the advertising.