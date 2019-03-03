Mike Ashley STILL willing to listen to offers for Newcastle United

Mike Ashley will still listen to offers for Newcastle United – despite running out of patience with would-be buyers.

It was last night reported that Ashley was "no longer looking to sell".

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley at Wembley.

The billionaire formally put the club up for sale 17 months ago, but discussions with Amanda Staveley, Peter Kenyon and others have come to nothing.

And The Sunday Times report that a "deeply frustrated" Ashley had taken the club off the market.

However, the Gazette understands that Ashley – who has been looking for around £300million for the Premier League club – will still listen to offers from credible parties.

Ashley broke off talks with Staveley, a Dubai-based financier, early last year.

And more recent discussions with Kenyon – who was looking to raise the money to back a takeover bid – have not progressed this year.

The prospect of a sale any time soon looks remote, and the future of manager Rafa Benitez, out of contract in the summer, will need to be addressed before the end of the season.

Benitez is unwilling to commit to the club without assurances over backing in the transfer market.

The club is 14th in the Premier League and six points above the relegation zone with nine games left to play.