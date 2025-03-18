Sports Direct release embarrassing Liverpool Carabao Cup shirt after defeat to Newcastle United
Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored at Wembley Stadium to help Newcastle end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Liverpool went into the game as firm favourites given their big lead at the top of the Premier League but Arne Slot’s side were brushed aside by Newcastle.
Substitute Federico Chiesa pulled a goal back for Liverpool in stoppage time but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation that added to the outpour of Newcastle emotion when the full-time whistle finally blew to confirm a 2-1 win.
Ahead of the match, Liverpool put ‘half-and-half’ Carabao Cup final t-shirts for sale on its official club website which went down about as well as you would expect and was later removed. But this new Liverpool t-shirt may be even worse in that respect, and it’s still available to buy.
Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct currently have a ‘Liverpool 2025 League Cup Winners’ t-shirt for sale online. Liverpool may have been confident ahead of the game but it’s fair to say that the t-shirt has aged very, very badly!
There probably won’t be too many of them flying off the shelves.
Newcastle United release Carabao Cup winners range
Newcastle themselves will capitalise on the success of winning the Carabao Cup with a new range of merchandise available at the official club store. Mugs, shirts, scarves and hats are all available to purchase following Sunday’s win.
The club stores have also been given a slight makeover to reflect the trophy win.
Newcastle United & Sports Direct reach legal settlement
Last month, Newcastle and Sports Direct reached a settlement following a legal dispute over the sale of football shirts. Newcastle regained control of its retail business last year and entered an exclusive football kit supply deal with Sports Direct’s rivals JD Sports.
Sports Direct accused Newcastle of breaching competition law by refusing to stock Sports Direct stores with replica kits as a result of the JD Sports deal. A settlement was eventually agreed on February 24, 2025 - the terms of which are legally confidential.
Before Newcastle’s Adidas kit deal, Sports Direct had previously sold Newcastle shirts cheaper than retail price and had even listed shirts on its website prior to an official release by the club.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.