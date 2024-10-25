Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old sustained an injury during Arsenal’s victory over Shakhtar Donetsk

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal will travel to Newcastle United at the start of November without Riccardo Calafiori, in a huge blow for Mikel Arteta’s side. The versatile Italian international was forced off the field in the 72nd minute during a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Subsequent scans after the game revealed that the defender had sustained a minor injury to his medial ligament (MCL). London World reporter Chris Wheatley understands that the former Bologna man will miss several weeks of first team action as a result of the problem, making him a huge doubt for Arsenal’s upcoming games against Liverpool, Preston North End and crucially the trip to St James’ Park next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had to come off because he felt something.” Arsenal boss Artea said after the match. “I don’t know the extent of it, so in that sense, it’s not great news.”

Arsenal have been beaten in two of their last three visits to St James’ Park and were on the receiving end of VAR controversy when Joe Willock kept the ball in play to set up Anthony Gordon’s winner last season. Newcastle United scored an incredible 85 goals in the Premier League last term and possess a huge attacking threat, making Calafiori’s absence a cause for concern after his excellent start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

However, in brighter news for the visitors, Arteta alleviated any injury concerns surrounding defender Ben White and confirmed that the 27-year-old was only taken off at half-time in the Champions League as a precautionary measure due to his booking.

He added: “It was my decision to take him out. He had a yellow card, and we’ve played enough with 10 men recently. They [Shakhtar] had a lot of players on that side, so I didn’t want to take any chances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In worrying news for Eddie Howe and his team, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is also closing in on a return to first team action. Early estimates from Norway manager Stale Solbakken suggest the midfielder should be back for start of November, which coincides with Newcastle’s clash with the Gunners. Solbakken told Norwegian outlet VG: “Everything indicates that things are going according to plan.

“It’s about the final steps, like training with opponents and in team sessions. It depends on how he responds to that, but we have a legitimate hope that he will be ready.”