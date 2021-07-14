Mikel Arteta breaks summer silence on Newcastle United target Joe Willock's Arsenal future

Joe Willock celebrates his goal against Fulham.

Willock is Newcastle United’s primary summer target following a successful half-season loan at St James’s Park. The 21-year-old scored eight goals as Steve Bruce’s side pulled away from relegation trouble in the final two months of the Premier League season.

The midfielder sat out Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian at Easter Road last night, and manager Arteta was asked about his absence from his matchday squad.

“Well, he wasn’t involved today, because he had a little groin issue,” said Arteta. “He trained yesterday really well, but we didn’t want to risk him.

Mikel Arteta at Easter Road.

“Joe’s part of our plans – he’s our player – and in the time that he’s here, we’ll try to make the most out of him. He had a great experience on loan. He was, I think, one of the most important players for their survival.”

