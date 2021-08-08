Joe Willock celebrates a goal last season.

Willock was not involved in Arsenal’s friendly defeat to Tottenham Hotspur today. United head coach Steve Bruce yesterday insisted that Willock – who scored eight Premier League goals while on loan at St James’s Park last season – remained his “No.1” target.

“We’re pursing our No.1 target (Willock),” said Bruce. “We’re trying as best we can. Let’s hope we can make a breakthrough. If we can, great.”

Arsenal are looking to sell Willock this summer, but Bruce has a limited transfer budget.

