Alexander Isak showed Arsenal what they’re missing as he scored the only goal of the game in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Isak has been a long-term target for Arsenal, stretching back to before he joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £63million in 2022. The Swede has since scored 39 goals in 77 appearances for Newcastle.

Isak remains contracted at Newcastle until 2028 but with talks regarding a new deal stalling over the summer and the club’s lack of European football, the striker’s long-term future has been the subject of some debate on Tyneside in recent weeks. Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with a move for Isak, who scored three goals in as many games for Newcastle against those two sides in the space of six days.

After Arsenal were beaten 1-0 to Isak’s header at St James’ Park on Saturday and struggled to test Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal, head coach Mikel Arteta was asked whether his side could do with a player like the Swede.

But the Arsenal boss was quick to shut the question down as he bluntly responded: “No. I love all my players and I wouldn't change them for anybody else.” 

Reflecting on the win for Newcastle, Isak told TNT Sports: “That was massive, against a big team. It means a lot to the fans that we can win this game.

"The cross [from Anthony Gordon for the goal] was amazing, I just had to jump and put my head on the ball, so credit to him.

“Important [to take the chance]. Arsenal have a strong defence and so it is a difficult task but I'm happy we could score and keep a clean sheet."

