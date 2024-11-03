Alexander Isak showed Arsenal what they’re missing as he scored the only goal of the game in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak has been a long-term target for Arsenal, stretching back to before he joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £63million in 2022. The Swede has since scored 39 goals in 77 appearances for Newcastle.

Isak remains contracted at Newcastle until 2028 but with talks regarding a new deal stalling over the summer and the club’s lack of European football, the striker’s long-term future has been the subject of some debate on Tyneside in recent weeks. Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with a move for Isak, who scored three goals in as many games for Newcastle against those two sides in the space of six days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Arsenal were beaten 1-0 to Isak’s header at St James’ Park on Saturday and struggled to test Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal, head coach Mikel Arteta was asked whether his side could do with a player like the Swede.

But the Arsenal boss was quick to shut the question down as he bluntly responded: “No. I love all my players and I wouldn't change them for anybody else.”

Reflecting on the win for Newcastle, Isak told TNT Sports: “That was massive, against a big team. It means a lot to the fans that we can win this game.

"The cross [from Anthony Gordon for the goal] was amazing, I just had to jump and put my head on the ball, so credit to him.

“Important [to take the chance]. Arsenal have a strong defence and so it is a difficult task but I'm happy we could score and keep a clean sheet."