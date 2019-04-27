Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: How Kenedy and Jonjo Shelvey rated on their returns at Brighton

A stunning first-half display - topped off by Ayoze Perez's fifth goal in three games - looked to have handed the Magpies a third successive win. But Newcastle were put under the cosh after the break and saw their hopes of three points dashed late on. But who performed well? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, rated the individual performances:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Had a relatively quiet afternoon until Gross was lost by the defence for Brighton's equaliser. 6

2. Javier Manquillo - 6 Put in another steady performance at right-back after being handed a third successive start. 6

3. Fabian Schar - 7 Defended solidly and made a superb run into the Brighton box which was only stopped by Ryan. 7

4. Federico Fernandez - 6 Slotted well into the defence after Lascelles went down with a stomach bug. 6

