How Newcastle United's player rated in the vital win over Leicester City

Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: 'Superb' ace hailed as TWO players earn 8s after stunning Leicester triumph

Newcastle United sealed a vital three points at Leicester City on Friday evening - but how did their players perform?

A first-half header from Ayoze Perez proved enough for the Magpies, who took a big step towards survival with a stunning victory. But how did their players perform at the King Power Stadium? Scroll down and click through our pages to see how our man Miles Starforth rated the performances of Newcastle United's players:

Made a couple of important saves, well-protected by the back five in front of him. 7

1. Martin Dubravka - 7

Made a couple of important saves, well-protected by the back five in front of him. 7
Recalled in place of Yedlin, settled into the game after a difficult first half. 6

2. Javier Manquillo - 6

Recalled in place of Yedlin, settled into the game after a difficult first half. 6
Created one chance for Almiron with a run from his own half. 7

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Created one chance for Almiron with a run from his own half. 7
Led United to a hugely-important win, held the defence together through a few periods of intense pressure. 7

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 7

Led United to a hugely-important win, held the defence together through a few periods of intense pressure. 7
