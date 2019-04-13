Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: 'Superb' ace hailed as TWO players earn 8s after stunning Leicester triumph
Newcastle United sealed a vital three points at Leicester City on Friday evening - but how did their players perform?
A first-half header from Ayoze Perez proved enough for the Magpies, who took a big step towards survival with a stunning victory. But how did their players perform at the King Power Stadium? Scroll down and click through our pages to see how our man Miles Starforth rated the performances of Newcastle United's players:
1. Martin Dubravka - 7
Made a couple of important saves, well-protected by the back five in front of him. 7