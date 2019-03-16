Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: 'Superb' Matt Ritchie key in dramatic Bournemouth draw

Just a week after their heroics against Everton, Rafa Benitez' side once again did it the hard way at the Vitality Stadium - Matt Ritchie netting a late leveller after Josh King's brace had overturned Salomon Rondon's opener. But how our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth rate the indiviudal performances of the Magpies? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Newcastle at Bournemouth:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Went the wrong way for the penalty, needed treatment in the second half. 6 pa Buy a Photo

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6 Got up and down and tried to support Perez in front of him. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Florian Lejeune - 7 Defended solidly in a re-jigged back five following the loss of Lascelles and Schar. 7 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Federico Fernandez - 6 Handed his first league start since late December, gave away a penalty for a foul on Ake. 6 pa Buy a Photo

