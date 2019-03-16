Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: 'Superb' Matt Ritchie key in dramatic Bournemouth draw
Newcastle United once again left it late to claim a result at Bournemouth - but how did their players fare?
Just a week after their heroics against Everton, Rafa Benitez' side once again did it the hard way at the Vitality Stadium - Matt Ritchie netting a late leveller after Josh King's brace had overturned Salomon Rondon's opener. But how our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth rate the indiviudal performances of the Magpies? Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Newcastle at Bournemouth:
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Went the wrong way for the penalty, needed treatment in the second half. 6