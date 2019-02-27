Newcastle United beat Burnley 2-0 last night.

Miles Starforth's Newcastle United ratings: Sean Longstaff produces 'flawless' display in brilliant win against Burnley

Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff caught the eye in Newcastle United's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Miles Starforth dishes out his player ratings below.

1. Martin Dubravka

2. Javier Manquillo

3. Fabian Schar

4. Jamaal Lascelles

