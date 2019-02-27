Miles Starforth's Newcastle United ratings: Sean Longstaff produces 'flawless' display in brilliant win against Burnley Fabian Schar and Sean Longstaff caught the eye in Newcastle United's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League. Miles Starforth dishes out his player ratings below. 1. Martin Dubravka Made a good first-half save to deny Barnes, and was there when United needed him 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Javier Manquillo Put in a steady performance after being handed a surprise start 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Fabian Schar Netted what will most likely be the best goal scored at St James's Park this season 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Jamaal Lascelles Put in another unfussy performance, led the defence, and team, well 7 Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4