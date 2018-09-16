Miles Starforth’s player ratings as Newcastle’s winless run continues against Arsenal

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) and Newcastle United's Paul Dummett (right) battle for the ball.
Newcastle suffered their third Premier League defeat in a row after going down 2-1 to Arsenal at St James’s Park.

Second-half goals from Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil gave Unai Emery’s side the lead, before Ciaran Clark netted a late consolation for the hosts.

Despite the defeat, there were some players who came away with credit yesterday.

Our man Miles Starforth has delivered his verdict on the individual performances - click the link above to flick through our gallery and see which players struggled and who shone for Rafa Benitez’s side.