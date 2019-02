A late Son Heung-min winner denied Newcastle a point against Tottenham - but who stood out for Rafa Benitez's side at Wembley?

Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the 1-0 defeat for the Magpies - scroll down to see who shone and who struggled for the visitors.

Martin Dubravka - 5 Well protected by his team-mates for most of the game, at fault for Son's late winner. 5

DeAndre Yedlin - 6 Delivered some dangerous balls into the box in the second half. 6

Florian Lejeune - 7 Very settled in United's back five after recovering from long-term injury. 7

Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Led the defence well on an afternoon when United didn't see much of the ball. 7

