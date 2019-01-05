Miles Starforth's player ratings: Florian Lejeune shines on his Newcastle return despite disappointing Blackburn draw
Florian Lejeune made his long-awaited return from injury in Newcastle's FA Cup draw with Blackburn - but how did he and the rest of the side perform?
Matt Ritchie's late penalty salvaged a replay for the Magpies on a disappointing evening at St James's Park, but how did Rafa Benitez's players perform? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings from the Third Round tie and praised Lejeune and goalscorer Ritchie. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Newcastle against Blackburn Rovers:
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Not at fault for the goal, put in a composed and confidence performance. 6