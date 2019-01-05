Florian Lejeune made his Newcastle return against Blackburn

Miles Starforth's player ratings: Florian Lejeune shines on his Newcastle return despite disappointing Blackburn draw

Florian Lejeune made his long-awaited return from injury in Newcastle's FA Cup draw with Blackburn - but how did he and the rest of the side perform?

Matt Ritchie's late penalty salvaged a replay for the Magpies on a disappointing evening at St James's Park, but how did Rafa Benitez's players perform? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings from the Third Round tie and praised Lejeune and goalscorer Ritchie. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Newcastle against Blackburn Rovers:

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

2. Javier Manquillo - 5

3. Jamie Sterry - 6

4. Florian Lejeune - 6

