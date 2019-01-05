Miles Starforth's player ratings: Florian Lejeune shines on his Newcastle return despite disappointing Blackburn draw

Matt Ritchie's late penalty salvaged a replay for the Magpies on a disappointing evening at St James's Park, but how did Rafa Benitez's players perform? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings from the Third Round tie and praised Lejeune and goalscorer Ritchie. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Newcastle against Blackburn Rovers:

1. Freddie Woodman - 6 Not at fault for the goal, put in a composed and confidence performance. 6

2. Javier Manquillo - 5 Looked short of confidence and gave the ball away far too often. 5

3. Jamie Sterry - 6 Handed his first appearance since August and lined up against his former team-mate Armstrong. 6

4. Florian Lejeune - 6 Strolled through his comeback from long-term injury. 6

