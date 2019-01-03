Miles Starforth's player ratings: How Kenedy fared on his Newcastle return as midfielders shine against Manchester United

Second half strikes from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils continue their fine form of late at St James's Park, but Rafa Benitez's side had held firm prior to the opener. So who stood out for the Magpies, and did Kenedy perform on his return to the side? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings - with some high marks for those in the middle of the park. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our player ratings:

1. Martin Dubravka - 4 Spilled Rashford's free-kick and gifted Lukaku his goal. 4

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6 Got up and down all night, tried to support Newcastle's attacks. 6

3. Fabian Schar - 6 Replaced the injured Fernandez in the starting XI and put in a solid performance. 6

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Held Newcastle's defence together well for much of the game. 6

