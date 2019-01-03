Marcus Rashford netted the second goal against Newcastle

Miles Starforth's player ratings: How Kenedy fared on his Newcastle return as midfielders shine against Manchester United

Newcastle United suffered defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their first fixture of 2019 - but how did the players perform?

Second half strikes from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils continue their fine form of late at St James's Park, but Rafa Benitez's side had held firm prior to the opener. So who stood out for the Magpies, and did Kenedy perform on his return to the side? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings - with some high marks for those in the middle of the park. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our player ratings:

1. Martin Dubravka - 4

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6

3. Fabian Schar - 6

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

