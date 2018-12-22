Miles Starforth's player ratings: How Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett fared on their return to the Newcastle side

In a game which saw Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett return to the starting line-up, Newcastle failed to break down a stubborn Fulham side - who kept their first clean sheet on the road this season. But who stood out for Rafa Benitez's side? Our man Miles Starforth has dished out his marks, with praise for the two returning stars. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies against Fulham:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Had very little to do over the 90 minutes. 6

2. Fabian Schar - 6 Not his usual composed self with the ball in the first half, settled after the break. 6

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Almost forced a breakthrough with a first-half header, handled a shot from Mitrovic late in the game. 6

4. Paul Dummett - 6 Handed first start since November 10, played as a left-sided centre-half in a five-man defence. 6

