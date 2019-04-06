Miles Starforth's player ratings: How Newcastle United's players fared in Crystal Palace defeat
Newcastle United lost their first league game at St James's Park since January - but did anyone stand out in the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace?
Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Didn't have a shot to save until Milivojevic's second-half penalty. 6
jpimedia
2. DeAndre Yedlin - 4
Clumsily conceded the second-half penalty which cost United at least a point. 4
jpimedia
3. Florian Lejeune - 6
Stretchered off to a standing ovation from fans after suffering an injury. 6
jpimedia
4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6
Defended well and helped limit Palace to just one shot on target. 6
jpimedia
View more