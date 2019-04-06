Miles Starforth's player ratings: How Newcastle United's players fared in Crystal Palace defeat

Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Didn't have a shot to save until Milivojevic's second-half penalty. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 4 Clumsily conceded the second-half penalty which cost United at least a point. 4 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Florian Lejeune - 6 Stretchered off to a standing ovation from fans after suffering an injury. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Defended well and helped limit Palace to just one shot on target. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more