Newcastle United lost their first home game since January after a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Miles Starforth's player ratings: How Newcastle United's players fared in Crystal Palace defeat

Newcastle United lost their first league game at St James's Park since January - but did anyone stand out in the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace?

Our Newcastle writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

Didn't have a shot to save until Milivojevic's second-half penalty. 6

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Didn't have a shot to save until Milivojevic's second-half penalty. 6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Clumsily conceded the second-half penalty which cost United at least a point. 4

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 4

Clumsily conceded the second-half penalty which cost United at least a point. 4
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Stretchered off to a standing ovation from fans after suffering an injury. 6

3. Florian Lejeune - 6

Stretchered off to a standing ovation from fans after suffering an injury. 6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Defended well and helped limit Palace to just one shot on target. 6

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

Defended well and helped limit Palace to just one shot on target. 6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4