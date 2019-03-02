Miles Starforth's player ratings: How Newcastle United's players performed at West Ham Newcastle's Sean Longstaff in action against West Ham. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Newcastle United suffered their first defeat for over a month following a 2-0 defeat at West Ham - but did anyone stand out? Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game at the London Stadium - Scroll down to see how each player performed. Let down by his defence for the first goal. 6 Played on after suffering a head wound, surprisingly kept his place. 5 At fault for West Ham's first goal when he lost Rice at a corner. 5 Had an awkward evening, but the defence steadied after the break. 6 Gave away a penalty after diving in on Hernandez. 5 Looked dangerous when he broke into the final third of the pitch. 6 Couldn't match his recent performances, taken off late in the game. 5 Booked for a foul on Snodgrass, nowhere near his best before his half-time withdrawal. 5 Got around the pitch and cause some problems for West Ham. 6 Had a quieter game, though showed glimpses of his pace. 5 'I actually forgot he was a forward': Newcastle United fans react as summer signing returns for West Ham clash