Miles Starforth's player ratings: How Newcastle United's players performed at West Ham

Newcastle United suffered their first defeat for over a month following a 2-0 defeat at West Ham - but did anyone stand out?

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game at the London Stadium - Scroll down to see how each player performed.

Let down by his defence for the first goal. 6

Played on after suffering a head wound, surprisingly kept his place. 5

At fault for West Ham's first goal when he lost Rice at a corner. 5

Had an awkward evening, but the defence steadied after the break. 6

Gave away a penalty after diving in on Hernandez. 5

Looked dangerous when he broke into the final third of the pitch. 6

Couldn't match his recent performances, taken off late in the game. 5

Booked for a foul on Snodgrass, nowhere near his best before his half-time withdrawal. 5

Got around the pitch and cause some problems for West Ham. 6