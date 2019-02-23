Miles Starforth's player ratings: Miguel Almiron's stunning debut rated as Newcastle seal massive victory

Miguel Almiron made his full debut, but it was goals from Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez that handed the home side the three points. But who impressed for the Magpies? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Miles Starforth rated Newcastle United's stars:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Had a steady game in goal after his recent high-profile errors, backed by the crowd. 6 pa Buy a Photo

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 7 Got forward well and was involved in both United's goals. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Largely untroubled by Huddersfield's attack. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Florian Lejeune - 6 Looked comfortable, and even got forward in the second half. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more