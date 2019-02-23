Miles Starforth's player ratings: Miguel Almiron's stunning debut rated as Newcastle seal massive victory
Newcastle United took a big step towards survival with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield - but how did their players perform?
Miguel Almiron made his full debut, but it was goals from Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez that handed the home side the three points. But who impressed for the Magpies? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Miles Starforth rated Newcastle United's stars:
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Had a steady game in goal after his recent high-profile errors, backed by the crowd. 6