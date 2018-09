Newcastle remain winless in the Premier League after suffering their fifth top-flight defeat of the season.

The Magpies went down 2-0 to Leicester at St James’s Park after goals from Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire.

Rafa Benitez’s men struggled throughout against the Foxes, but did anyone come away with any credit?

Our Newcastle reporter Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings.

Click on the gallery above to see how each player performed.