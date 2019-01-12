Miles Starforth's player ratings: Newcastle's Florian Lejeune stars on Premier League return despite Chelsea defeat

After falling behind to Pedro's dinked effort, Rafa Benitez's side battled back and levelled through Ciaran Clark. But despite a spirited performance, Willian's second half strike was enough to condemn Newcastle to defeat. But how did the players perform at Stamford Bridge? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings - scroll down and click through the pages to see how he assessed things:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Helpless for Pedro's goal, steady performance between the posts. 6

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6 Had the unenviable task of going up again Hazard and Willian. 6

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Played on after badly gashing his knee in a collision with an advertising hoarding. 6

4. Florian Lejeune - 7 Strolled through his first league start of the season with no ill-effects. 7

