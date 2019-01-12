Who stood out for Newcastle at Chelsea?

Miles Starforth's player ratings: Newcastle's Florian Lejeune stars on Premier League return despite Chelsea defeat

Newcastle United narrowly lost out at Chelsea despite a battling performance - but who stood out for the Magpies?

After falling behind to Pedro's dinked effort, Rafa Benitez's side battled back and levelled through Ciaran Clark. But despite a spirited performance, Willian's second half strike was enough to condemn Newcastle to defeat. But how did the players perform at Stamford Bridge? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings - scroll down and click through the pages to see how he assessed things:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

4. Florian Lejeune - 7

