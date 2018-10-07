Miles Starforth’s player ratings: Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka ‘outstanding’ as Magpies let lead slip against Manchester United

Newcastle United remain winless this season after throwing away a two-goal lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho’s side scored three times in the final 20 minutes, as goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez eased the pressure on the United boss.

After such a promising start, which saw Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto put the visitors 2-0 up inside 10 minutes, the result will come as a huge blow for Rafa Benitez’s men, and leaves the Magpies 19th in the table with just two points from eight Premier League games.

But there were plenty of impressive individual performances which should encourage the Newcastle boss.

Our Newcastle reporter Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings.

