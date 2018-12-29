Miles Starforth's player ratings: Newcastle stars earn strong marks despite cruel Watford draw
Newcastle United were forced to settle for a point at Watford - but who stood out for the Magpies?
Salomon Rondon's first-half header was cancelled out late on by Abdoulaye Doucouré as Newcastle were cruelly denied three points. But who were the standout performers for Rafa Benitez's side? Our Newcastle United reporter, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings - with praise for several players. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies at Vicarage Road:
1. Martin Dubravka - 7
Denied Deulofeu with a superb first-half save and was lauded by United's away fans. 7