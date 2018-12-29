Miles Starforth's player ratings: Newcastle stars earn strong marks despite cruel Watford draw

Salomon Rondon's first-half header was cancelled out late on by Abdoulaye Doucouré as Newcastle were cruelly denied three points. But who were the standout performers for Rafa Benitez's side? Our Newcastle United reporter, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings - with praise for several players. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies at Vicarage Road:

1. Martin Dubravka - 7 Denied Deulofeu with a superb first-half save and was lauded by United's away fans. 7

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 7 Got up and down the right flank all afternoon, never stopped running. 7

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Kept his place after his Anfield mistake and almost led the club to victory. 6

4. Federico Fernandez - 6 Put in a solid performance before being forced off with a knock at the break. 6

