Miles Starforth's player ratings: Newcastle stars handed low marks after heavy Liverpool defeat

While several players receive respectable marks, our Newcastle United reporter, Miles Starforth, has handed out some low scores after a disappointing afternoon at Anfield, Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies against the table-topping Reds:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Had to be alert in the first half, let down by his defence for the goals. 6

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 5 Covered well on his return to the starting XI, but wasn't able to get forward. 5

3. Federico Fernandez - 6 Recalled to the team at the expsense of Schar, defended well before the break. 6

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Should have done better for Lovren's goal, when he cleared the ball into a dangerous area. 5

