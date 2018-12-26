Martin Dubravka put in a solid performance for Newcastle at Liverpool

Miles Starforth's player ratings: Newcastle stars handed low marks after heavy Liverpool defeat

Newcastle United suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Liverpool - but how did the players rate?

While several players receive respectable marks, our Newcastle United reporter, Miles Starforth, has handed out some low scores after a disappointing afternoon at Anfield, Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies against the table-topping Reds:

Had to be alert in the first half, let down by his defence for the goals. 6

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Had to be alert in the first half, let down by his defence for the goals. 6
pa
Buy a Photo
Covered well on his return to the starting XI, but wasn't able to get forward. 5

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 5

Covered well on his return to the starting XI, but wasn't able to get forward. 5
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Recalled to the team at the expsense of Schar, defended well before the break. 6

3. Federico Fernandez - 6

Recalled to the team at the expsense of Schar, defended well before the break. 6
pa
Buy a Photo
Should have done better for Lovren's goal, when he cleared the ball into a dangerous area. 5

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Should have done better for Lovren's goal, when he cleared the ball into a dangerous area. 5
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4