Miles Starforth's player ratings: Newcastle stars handed low marks after heavy Liverpool defeat
Newcastle United suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Liverpool - but how did the players rate?
While several players receive respectable marks, our Newcastle United reporter, Miles Starforth, has handed out some low scores after a disappointing afternoon at Anfield, Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for the Magpies against the table-topping Reds:
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Had to be alert in the first half, let down by his defence for the goals. 6