Miles Starforth's player ratings: One 8 and three 7s for Newcastle United players in 1-1 draw at Wolves
Newcastle United suffered a late sucker punch at Wolves - but who shone and who struggled at Molineux?
Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the 1-1 draw - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Martin Dubravka - 4
Had a nervy first half and was at fault for Boly's late winner, though United's players felt he was fouled. 4
jpimedia
2. DeAndre Yedlin - 5
Beaten too easily by Jimenez during a torrid first half, recovered after the break. 5
jpimedia
3. Fabian Schar - 7
Played his part at both ends of the pitch, broke forward and set up Hayden's goal. 7
jpimedia
4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6
So close to leading the club to a much-needed victory. 6
jpimedia
