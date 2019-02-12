Miles Starforth's player ratings: One 8 and three 7s for Newcastle United players in 1-1 draw at Wolves

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the 1-1 draw - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Martin Dubravka - 4 Had a nervy first half and was at fault for Boly's late winner, though United's players felt he was fouled. 4

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 5 Beaten too easily by Jimenez during a torrid first half, recovered after the break. 5

3. Fabian Schar - 7 Played his part at both ends of the pitch, broke forward and set up Hayden's goal. 7

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6 So close to leading the club to a much-needed victory. 6

