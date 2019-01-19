Fabian Schar celebrates scoring against Cardiff.

Miles Starforth's player ratings: One 8 and two 7s for Newcastle United after 3-0 victory over Cardiff

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar stole the headlines after scoring two goals against Cardiff City - but who else stood out in the 3-0 win?

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the comprehensive victory - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 6

3. Fabian Schar - 8

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 6

