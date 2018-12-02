Miles Starforth's player ratings: Perez and Yedlin fail to impress as Newcastle put to the sword

The Magpies saw their promising form of late abruptly halted by a clinical West Ham United side, who triumphed 3-0 at St James's Park. But who stood out - and conversely, struggled, for Newcastle during the home defeat? Our man Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings, so click through the pages below to find out how he rated the Newcastle side:

1. Martin Dubravka - 5 Has had better afternoons at St James's Park. 5

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 4 Was given an awkward afternoon by Anderson, who was superb on the left. 4

3. Federico Fernandez - 5 Couldn't lead Newcastle to a fourth successive victory after being handed the captain's armband. 5

4. Fabian Schar - 5 Kept his place despite Lascelles' return to fitness, not at his best. 5

