Rafa Benitez saw his Newcastle side beaten by West Ham United

Miles Starforth's player ratings: Perez and Yedlin fail to impress as Newcastle put to the sword

Newcastle United were put to the sword by West Ham United as their three-game winning run came to an end - but who stood out for Rafa Benitez's side?

The Magpies saw their promising form of late abruptly halted by a clinical West Ham United side, who triumphed 3-0 at St James's Park. But who stood out - and conversely, struggled, for Newcastle during the home defeat? Our man Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings, so click through the pages below to find out how he rated the Newcastle side:

Has had better afternoons at St James's Park. 5

1. Martin Dubravka - 5

Has had better afternoons at St James's Park. 5
pa
Buy a Photo
Was given an awkward afternoon by Anderson, who was superb on the left. 4

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 4

Was given an awkward afternoon by Anderson, who was superb on the left. 4
jpress
Buy a Photo
Couldn't lead Newcastle to a fourth successive victory after being handed the captain's armband. 5

3. Federico Fernandez - 5

Couldn't lead Newcastle to a fourth successive victory after being handed the captain's armband. 5
pa
Buy a Photo
Kept his place despite Lascelles' return to fitness, not at his best. 5

4. Fabian Schar - 5

Kept his place despite Lascelles' return to fitness, not at his best. 5
jpress
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4