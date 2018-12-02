Miles Starforth's player ratings: Perez and Yedlin fail to impress as Newcastle put to the sword
Newcastle United were put to the sword by West Ham United as their three-game winning run came to an end - but who stood out for Rafa Benitez's side?
The Magpies saw their promising form of late abruptly halted by a clinical West Ham United side, who triumphed 3-0 at St James's Park. But who stood out - and conversely, struggled, for Newcastle during the home defeat? Our man Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings, so click through the pages below to find out how he rated the Newcastle side: