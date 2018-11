Our man Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings, with plenty of praise for the Magpies after a vital result. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and sturggled - for Rafa Benitez's side.

1. Martin Dubravka Had very little to do before Vokes' goal, superbly denied Wood in the second half. 6

2. DeAndre Yedlin Got on the front foot and supported Kenedy in attack. 7

3. Fabian Schar Beaten by Vokes' for Burnley's first-half goal. 6

4. Ciaran Clark Handed captain's armband on his return to starting XI, netted his seventh United goal. 7

