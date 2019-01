Newcastle United stunned Premier League champions Manchester City at St James's Park - but who stood out against Pep Guardiola's side?

Our Newcastle reporter Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the 2-1 win - scorll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

1. Martin Dubravka - 8 Taken out by Silva for City's goal, denied him in the second half. 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 7 Had scored at the Etihad Stadium, but was pegged back for much of the game. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Fabian Schar - 7 Had some awkward moments, but denied Silva late in the first half and was superb after the break. 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 8 Got in some important blocks and challenges when United had their backs to the wall. 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more