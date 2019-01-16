Sean Longstaff stood out for Rafa Benitez's side - but who else did?

Miles Starforth's player ratings: 'Superb' Ayoze Perez and Sean Longstaff help Newcastle to FA Cup victory

Newcastle United secured progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup after victory over Blackburn Rovers - but who stood out during the triumph?

The Magpies were forced to do it the hard way against Championship opposition, with strikes in extra time from Ayoze Perez and Joselu needed to wrap-up a 4-2 victory at Ewood Park. Youngster Cal Roberts and Sean Longstaff had previously found the net on an evening which brought plenty of positives, but which individuals stood out for Rafa Benitez's side? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings - scroll down and click through the pages to see how he assessed things:

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

2. Jamie Sterry - 6

3. Federico Fernandez - 6

4. Ciaran Clark - 6

