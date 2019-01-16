Miles Starforth's player ratings: 'Superb' Ayoze Perez and Sean Longstaff help Newcastle to FA Cup victory

The Magpies were forced to do it the hard way against Championship opposition, with strikes in extra time from Ayoze Perez and Joselu needed to wrap-up a 4-2 victory at Ewood Park. Youngster Cal Roberts and Sean Longstaff had previously found the net on an evening which brought plenty of positives, but which individuals stood out for Rafa Benitez's side? Our Newcastle United writer, Miles Starforth, has dished out his player ratings - scroll down and click through the pages to see how he assessed things:

1. Freddie Woodman - 6 Beaten by former club-mate and close friend Armstrong. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Jamie Sterry - 6 Will have been disappointed with Blackburn's first goal. 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Federico Fernandez - 6 Recalled to the starting XI after sitting out the Chelsea game, defended robustly. 6 pa Buy a Photo

4. Ciaran Clark - 6 Taken off injured at the break and replaced by Lascelles. 6 pa Buy a Photo

View more