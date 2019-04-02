Miles Starforth's player ratings: THREE players handed 4s as Newcastle slip to underwhelming defeat at Arsenal

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Emirates - scroll down to see how each player performed:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Did well to deny Aubameyang in the second half Getty Buy a Photo

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 5 Had a difficult first half, Arsenal repeatedly attacked down Uniteds right side Getty Buy a Photo

3. Florian Lejeune - 5 Indecisive at times, and not at his imperious best Getty Buy a Photo

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 4 Struggled on his return to the starting XI from an injury, should have done better for Arsenals second goal Getty Buy a Photo

View more