Miles Starforth's player ratings: THREE players handed 4s as Newcastle slip to underwhelming defeat at Arsenal
Newcastle United under performed in a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on Monday - but did anyone come away with any credit?
Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Emirates - scroll down to see how each player performed:
1. Martin Dubravka - 6
Did well to deny Aubameyang in the second half
Getty
2. DeAndre Yedlin - 5
Had a difficult first half, Arsenal repeatedly attacked down Uniteds right side
Getty
3. Florian Lejeune - 5
Indecisive at times, and not at his imperious best
Getty
4. Jamaal Lascelles - 4
Struggled on his return to the starting XI from an injury, should have done better for Arsenals second goal
Getty
