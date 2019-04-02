Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Emirates - scroll down to see how each player performed:

Miles Starforth's player ratings: THREE players handed 4s as Newcastle slip to underwhelming defeat at Arsenal

Newcastle United under performed in a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on Monday - but did anyone come away with any credit?

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth has dished out his player ratings following the game at the Emirates - scroll down to see how each player performed:

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

2. DeAndre Yedlin - 5

3. Florian Lejeune - 5

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 4

