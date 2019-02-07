Miles Starforth's verdict on Miguel Almiron's unveiling at Newcastle United

If Miguel Almiron was nervous, he didn’t show it.

The Newcastle United midfielder, signed from Atlanta United last week for a fee which could rise to £21million, smiled through his way through this afternoon's press conference at St James's Park.

Almiron, confident and composed, spoke through a translator, though he could clearly understand the questions, having lived in the USA for two years.

The 24-year-old side-stepped one awkward question about Rafa Benitez’s future,

"It's not a topic we've discussed," said Almiron. "The only things I've spoken to him about is me feeling comfortable and settling in quickly so I can bring something to the side."

If he shows such neat footwork against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Monday night, his manager will be pleased.