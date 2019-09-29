LEICESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Sean Longstaff and Yoshinori Muto of Newcastle United react after conceding the first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at The King Power Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings – Fours and fives for the 'ineffective', 'struggling' Magpies

Newcastle United put in a shambolic display at the King Power Stadium – Leicester City scored five goals going on 10 against the 10-man Magpies.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 19:18 pm
Updated Sunday, 29th September 2019, 19:19 pm

Did anyone come out of the loss with any semblance of respect? Here’s Miles Starforth’s Magpies match ratings – and it’s fair to say they’re eye-wateringly bad.

1. Martin Dubravka - 4

Left exposed for the goal, at fault for the second goal.

Photo: Michael Steele

2. Emil Krafth - 4

Recalled after one game out of the starting XI, struggled to contain Leicester.

Photo: Michael Regan

3. Fabian Schar - 5

Opted to shoot from just inside the Leicester half after breaking forward, should have crossed.

Photo: Mark Runnacles

4. Jamaal Lascelles - 5

His leadership skills are needed now more than ever.

Photo: Nathan Stirk

