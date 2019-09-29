Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings – Fours and fives for the 'ineffective', 'struggling' Magpies
Newcastle United put in a shambolic display at the King Power Stadium – Leicester City scored five goals going on 10 against the 10-man Magpies.
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 19:18 pm
Sunday, 29th September 2019, 19:19 pm
Did anyone come out of the loss with any semblance of respect? Here’s Miles Starforth’s Magpies match ratings – and it’s fair to say they’re eye-wateringly bad.