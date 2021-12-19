Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings from Manchester City defeat: 'Awkward afternoon' 'bizarrely ducked'

Meanwhile, Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis are facing lengthy spells out with injuries, according to Eddie Howe.

Defenders Fernandez and Lewis are sidelined with thigh and hamstring injuries respectively, and Howe revealed that he expected the pair to be out for the “foreseeable future” after this afternoon’s 4-0 loss to Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Howe was also without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey because of injury for the City game. Javier Manquillo missed the fixture at St James’s Park through illness.

This is how Miles Starforth rated the players:

Martin Dubravka - 6

Involved in a mix-up with Clark for City’s first goal, which was from a needlessly-conceded corner, made a superb second-half save to deny Jesus

Jacob Murphy - 5

Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United looks dejected. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

Kept his place at right-back, beaten in the build-up for City's fourth goal, not able to get on the front foot

Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Had another awkward afternoon, partnered with Clark after Howe opted to name Schar on the bench

Ciaran Clark - 3

Handed his first start since his dismissal against Norwich last month, bizarrely ducked the cross from Cancelo from which Dias opened the scoring

Matt Ritchie - 5

Linked well with Fraser at times, but at fault for City's third goal

Miguel Almiron

Tried to drive United on after they went behind, full of running, but struggled to play a telling final ball

Joe Willock - 5

Taken off at the break after a low-key first-half performance, still nowhere near his dynamic best

Isaac Hayden - 5

Slipped before he was able to put a challenge in on Cancelo, who scored City’s second goal

Joelinton - 6

Fielded in midfield by Howe, was one of United's better performers, stood up to City physically, and used the ball well

Ryan Fraser - 6

Had a strong first-half penalty appeal waved away after he was brought down by Ederson

Callum Wilson - 6

Recalled to the starting XI after being named on the bench at Anfield, had a second-half header tipped over by Ederson

SUBS

Allan Saint-Maximin (for Willock, 46) Livened up the team after his introduction, but didn't test Ederson 6

Sean Longstaff (for Hayden, 61) Handed his first appearance in more than a month 5

Jeff Hendrick (for Almiron, 80)

