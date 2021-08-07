After a goalless first half, Matt Ritchie opened the scoring in the 55th-minute with a close range effort.

A fine finish from substitute Dwight Gayle doubled the hosts’ advantage with just over quarter of an hour remaining. Gayle then added his second and Newcastle’s third late on as the match ended 3-0.

The match saw Callum Wilson return to the starting line-up after picking up a knock.

Allan Saint-Maximin also recovered from an illness to be named on the bench and came on for the second half. Freddie Woodman – who is on standby to make his Premier League debut next weekend – started the game between the sticks and made a number of smart saves.

Next up is the opener to the Premier League season at home to West Ham United next Sunday (2pm kick-off).

1. Freddie Woodman - 7 On standby to start the Premier League season, had to be alert early in the game, put in a confident and assured performance Photo: Eddie Keogh Buy photo

2. Jacob Murphy - 6 Looks the part as a right wing-back, got up the pitch and did his bit in defence Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

3. Emil Krafth - 6 Solid enough performance as one of United’s three central defenders, seems suited to the position Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

4. Federico Fernandez - 7 Anchored United’s defence, was there when United needed him, and led by example as the stand-in captain Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo