How Newcastle United's players performed against Wolves in Nanjing

Miles Starforth's Newcastle United player ratings: Who shone and struggled against Wolves

Newcastle United fell to a 4-0 defeat against Wolves in the Premier League Asia Trophy – but how did their players perform?

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 14:05

Our writer Miles Starforth was in Nanjing as the clinical Wanderers put the Magpies to the sword, and he’s dished out his player ratings from the semi-final clash. But who did he think shone and struggled in the game? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how he marked the Newcastle squad:

1. Karl Darlow - 4

Will be disappointed at his first-half performance, let in three goals. 4

Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Jamie Sterry - 5

Tried to keep things simple, taken off at half-time. 5

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 5

Withdrawn at the break, tried to lead by example as the team struggled in the heat. 5

Photo: Octavio Passos

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Ciaran Clark - 5

Withdrawn in the second half, found it difficult. 5

Photo: Stu Forster

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3