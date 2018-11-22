Mixed news on injury front at Newcastle

Yoshinori Muto is pushing for a Newcastle United comeback.

The forward suffered a calf injury against Watford earlier this month.

And Muto, signed from Mainz in the summer, has been pictured in training with his team-mates ahead of Monday night's game against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Florian Lejeune - who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in late July - was also involved in today's training session.

The defender could be back in contention within weeks if he makes a successful return to training.

Benitez gave an update on Lejeune earlier this month.

“On the ball, he can do almost everything, but he has to improve," said manager Rafa Benitez. "He has to be stronger, quicker, and after he has to train with the team.

“After training with the team for a while, we can take the risk of playing him in games."

Meanwhile, Jonjo Shelvey, Paul Dummett and Jamaal Lascelles were not involved in the session, though one or more of them could yet be back for the Burnley game.

Defender Dummett suffered an injury playing for Wales during the international break.

Lascelles and Shelvey also suffered injuries against Watford.