Mohamed Diame and Jonjo Shelvey recalled for Everton's visit to Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has made four changes for Everton's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles returns to Rafa Benitez's starting XI after recovering from an ankle injury with Jonjo Shelvey, Mohamed Diame and Christian Atsu.

Ciaran Clark, Isaac Haydem, Ayoze Perez and Joselu drop down to the bench for the Premier League game (7.45pm kick-off).

Newcastle take on Everton, unbeaten under new manager Sam Allardyce, looking for their first win in eight games.

United are 16th in the league and just two points above the relegation zone after taking one point from their last seven games.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo; Merino, Shelvey; Ritchie, Diame, Atsu; Gayle. Subs: Elliot, Clark, Hayden, Aarons, Murphy, Perez, Joselu.

EVERTON: Pickford, Schneiderlin, Williams, Rooney, Lennon, Martina, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Calvert-Lewin, Holgate, Kenny. Subs: Robles, Keane, Jagielka, Niasse, Davies, Vlasic, Lookman.